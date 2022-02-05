Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Hindu Kush in Afghanistan

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Friday.
The quake, revised down from a preliminary magnitude of 6.8, was at a depth of 209 km (130 miles), the centre said.
