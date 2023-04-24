Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes off coast of Valparaiso in Chile

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck off the coast of Valparaiso, in Chile, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said on Monday.
The quake was at a depth of 13 kilometers (8.08 miles), EMSC said.
