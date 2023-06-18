Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes South of Tonga region

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes South of Tonga region

The quake struck at a depth of 2 km.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 18 2023, 19:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2023, 19:24 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck the South of Tonga region on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake struck at a depth of 2 km (1.24 miles), EMSC said.

World news
tonga
Earthquake

