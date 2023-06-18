Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes South of Tonga region

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck the South of Tonga region on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake struck at a depth of 2 km (1.24 miles), EMSC said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'Scam 2003' to premiere on SonyLIV in September
Biryani 'Champions League' to be held in Kolkata, Delhi
Linda Hamilton joins 'Stranger Things' season 5 cast
Kia to launch EV9 that gives 501 km on single charge
'The Archies' trailer takes viewers 'back in time'
Meerut's 12-kg samosa: Eat in 30 mins, win Rs 71K
Heart of Stone: Alia to make Hollywood debut on Aug 11
Indian diaspora in US upset as PM's event curtailed
NASA’s Apollo 11 moon quarantine broke down