Magnitude 5.7 quake hits Iran's Fars province

Magnitude 5.7 quake hits Iran's Fars province

There were no immediate reports of fatalities or damage in the area of the quake

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • Jul 18 2021, 21:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2021, 21:08 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Fars province in southern Iran on Sunday, Iranian state TV reported.

There were no immediate reports of fatalities or damage in the area of the quake, which was centred near the town of Khesht, according to the semi-official Fars news agency. Iranian state media said the quake, felt in several cities and towns in the province, struck at a depth of 11 km (6.6 miles) at 07:00 p.m. local time (1430 GMT).

"At least four rescue teams have been dispatched to the quake-hit area and hospitals in nearby cities are on alert," a local official told state TV.

Crisscrossed by major fault lines, the Islamic Republic is one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world. In 2003 a magnitude 6.6 quake in Kerman province killed 31,000 people and flattened the ancient city of Bam. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Earthquake
Iran
World news

What's Brewing

326 sedition cases from 2014-19, only 6 convictions

326 sedition cases from 2014-19, only 6 convictions

These 4 sports will debut at Tokyo Olympics this year

These 4 sports will debut at Tokyo Olympics this year

Why the plan to protect wildlife is falling short

Why the plan to protect wildlife is falling short

Won't perform while my father controls career: Britney

Won't perform while my father controls career: Britney

How can you become a space tourist?

How can you become a space tourist?

 