Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan, tremors felt in Delhi

Earthquake strikes Afghanistan, tremors felt in Delhi

The temblor hit the mountainous regions of Afghanistan at 9:31 pm and residents of the national capital region felt the tremors soon after.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 05 2023, 22:09 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2023, 22:43 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan which shook parts of north India, including the national capital on Saturday night.

The temblor hit the mountainous regions of Afghanistan at 9:31 pm and residents of the national capital region felt the tremors soon after.

"The quake hit twice at around 9:30 pm," said Preeti Shankar, who resides in a high-rise apartment in Noida on the eastern fringes of the national capital.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at 36.38 degrees north on the latitude and 70.77 degrees east on the longitude in the Hindukush region of Afghanistan, the National Centre for Seismology said.

