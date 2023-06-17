Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes near Tonga

The earthquake's epicenter was located about 270 km (170 miles) south of Tonga, at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), according to the USGS.

  Jun 17 2023
  updated: Jun 17 2023
 A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck near Tonga on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami threat for the U.S. West Coast, British Columbia, or Alaska following the quake.

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said there was no tsunami threat to Australia.

The USGS revised an earlier measurement of a 6.5 magnitude earthquake.

