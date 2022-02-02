Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Kepulauan Barat Daya, Indonesia

An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck Kepulauan Barat Daya, Indonesia on Wednesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
The quake was at a depth of 127 kilometers (78.91 miles), EMSC said.
EMSC revised the magnitude after first reporting the earthquake was of magnitude 6.4.
