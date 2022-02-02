Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Kepulauan Barat Daya

Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Kepulauan Barat Daya, Indonesia

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 02 2022, 01:55 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2022, 02:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck Kepulauan Barat Daya, Indonesia on Wednesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake was at a depth of 127 kilometers (78.91 miles), EMSC said.

EMSC revised the magnitude after first reporting the earthquake was of magnitude 6.4.

Earthquake
Indonesia
World news

