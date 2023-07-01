Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes Indonesia

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes Indonesia, damage reported

The tremors of the quake were also felt in the nearby provinces of Central Java and East Java, the weather agency said.

IANS
IANS, Jakarta,
  • Jul 01 2023, 08:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2023, 09:36 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's western province of Yogyakarta, causing damages to houses and buildings, the weather agency and an official said.

The agency had earlier released the quake at 6.4 magnitude before revising it, said Dwikorita Karnawati, head of the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency on Friday.

The earthquake did not trigger giant waves, according to the agency.

Also Read: Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes south of Tonga

The earthquake happened at 19:57 pm Jakarta time (1257 GMT) with its epicentre located at 86 km northwest of Bantul district and a depth of 25 km under the seabed, the agency added.

The tremors of the quake were also felt in the nearby provinces of Central Java and East Java, it said.

More than five aftershocks followed the main shock, said Dwikorita, recommending people to avoid entering their houses should their wall be cracked by the tremors, Xinhua news agency reported.

The tremors of the earthquake damaged houses and a hospital in Yogyakarta province, said Indro Sambodo, a senior member of the quick response unit of the provincial disaster management and mitigation agency.

"The roofs of the houses in Bantul district were damaged. The roofs fell down. Besides, parts of the walls of a hospital also got minor damages. Some houses situated along the coast also suffered minor damages," he told Xinhua from Yogyakarta province.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Earthquake
Indonesia
Jakarta
natural disaster

Related videos

What's Brewing

Motorists in Bengaluru push risk boundaries by speeding

Motorists in Bengaluru push risk boundaries by speeding

Snakebite: India’s silent killer

Snakebite: India’s silent killer

UCC: One nation, one law...and many worries

UCC: One nation, one law...and many worries

How to rescue Brand Bengaluru

How to rescue Brand Bengaluru

Neeraj Chopra wins second straight Diamond League title

Neeraj Chopra wins second straight Diamond League title

DH Toon | Rahul maligning Delhi from...own soil

DH Toon | Rahul maligning Delhi from...own soil

Open Sesame | Titan Tragedy

Open Sesame | Titan Tragedy

Isolated Russian football risks going backwards

Isolated Russian football risks going backwards

 