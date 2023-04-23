Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Indonesia

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Kepulauan Batu, Indonesia

The quake was at a depth of 43 km (27 miles), EMSC said

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 23 2023, 00:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2023, 00:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck Kepulauan Batu, Indonesia, early on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 43 km (27 miles), EMSC said.

EMSC had earlier pegged the earthquake at a magnitude of 5.8 and a depth of 42 km.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Earthquake
Earthquakes
Indonesia
Indonesia earthquake
natural disaster
Natural Disasters
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Virat, Anushka visit CTR, relish B'luru's famous dishes

Virat, Anushka visit CTR, relish B'luru's famous dishes

Pidi: Rahul's friend, Himanta's bone of contention

Pidi: Rahul's friend, Himanta's bone of contention

Zoo is no place for a wild sarus crane

Zoo is no place for a wild sarus crane

Dhoni turns ground into classroom, experts impressed

Dhoni turns ground into classroom, experts impressed

How Sachin became 'God of Cricket' in popular culture

How Sachin became 'God of Cricket' in popular culture

Finding Amirbai

Finding Amirbai

World's 'oldest' tree able to reveal planet's secrets

World's 'oldest' tree able to reveal planet's secrets

Brighton become England's model club

Brighton become England's model club

Collection made with ancient art

Collection made with ancient art

 