Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Kepulauan Batu, Indonesia

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck Kepulauan Batu, Indonesia, early on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 43 km (27 miles), EMSC said.
EMSC had earlier pegged the earthquake at a magnitude of 5.8 and a depth of 42 km.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Virat, Anushka visit CTR, relish B'luru's famous dishes
Pidi: Rahul's friend, Himanta's bone of contention
Zoo is no place for a wild sarus crane
Dhoni turns ground into classroom, experts impressed
How Sachin became 'God of Cricket' in popular culture
Finding Amirbai
World's 'oldest' tree able to reveal planet's secrets
Brighton become England's model club
Collection made with ancient art