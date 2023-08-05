Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Santiago Del Estero Province in Argentina

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck Santiago Del Estero Province, Argentina, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said on Saturday.
The quake was at a depth of 620 km (385 miles), GFZ said.
