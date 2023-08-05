6.1 quake hits Argentina's Santiago Del Estero Province

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Santiago Del Estero Province in Argentina

The quake was at a depth of 620 km (385 miles), GFZ said.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 05 2023, 14:02 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2023, 14:02 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck Santiago Del Estero Province, Argentina, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said on Saturday.

The quake was at a depth of 620 km (385 miles), GFZ said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Earthquake
World news
Argentina

Related videos

What's Brewing

House panel recommends upping taxes on tobacco products

House panel recommends upping taxes on tobacco products

Passengers recall killings in Jaipur-Mumbai train

Passengers recall killings in Jaipur-Mumbai train

7 lakes in Coimbatore revived under Smart City project

7 lakes in Coimbatore revived under Smart City project

India’s wildlife: Looking beyond tigers

India’s wildlife: Looking beyond tigers

Lalbagh: I-Day flower show opening draws a huge crowd

Lalbagh: I-Day flower show opening draws a huge crowd

Striking writers, studios meet over contract talks

Striking writers, studios meet over contract talks

The craft of brewing

The craft of brewing

Chaos in New York over YouTubers' PlayStation giveaway

Chaos in New York over YouTubers' PlayStation giveaway

 