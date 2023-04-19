Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes Papua New Guinea

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes New Britain region in Papua New Guinea

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 19 2023, 15:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2023, 15:41 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck the New Britain region in Papua New Guinea on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said. 

Also Read | Papua New Guinea earthquake toll rises to seven

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Earthquakes
Papua New Guinea

Related videos

What's Brewing

New Zealand cat-killing competition axed after backlash

New Zealand cat-killing competition axed after backlash

India to have 2.9 mn more people than China by mid-2023

India to have 2.9 mn more people than China by mid-2023

Why it’s time to adopt an animal conscious approach

Why it’s time to adopt an animal conscious approach

World premiere of 'Adipurush' at Tribeca Film Festival

World premiere of 'Adipurush' at Tribeca Film Festival

Maximum 13,000 pilgrims to visit Kedarnath every day

Maximum 13,000 pilgrims to visit Kedarnath every day

Kim Jong Un orders launch of military spy satellite

Kim Jong Un orders launch of military spy satellite

 