Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes New Britain region in Papua New Guinea

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck the New Britain region in Papua New Guinea on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.
Also Read | Papua New Guinea earthquake toll rises to seven
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
New Zealand cat-killing competition axed after backlash
India to have 2.9 mn more people than China by mid-2023
Why it’s time to adopt an animal conscious approach
World premiere of 'Adipurush' at Tribeca Film Festival
Maximum 13,000 pilgrims to visit Kedarnath every day
Kim Jong Un orders launch of military spy satellite