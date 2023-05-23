6.2-magnitude quake hits southeast of Loyalty Islands

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes southeast of Loyalty Islands

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 23 2023, 12:37 ist
  • updated: May 23 2023, 12:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck southeast of Loyalty Islands region on Tuesday, said the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said. 

 

