Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes southern Alaska

The US Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the quake

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 22 2021, 04:36 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2021, 04:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck the southern Alaska region on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 125 km (77.67 miles), EMSC said.

The US Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the quake.

United States
Earthquake
World news

