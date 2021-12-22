Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes southern Alaska

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck the southern Alaska region on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 125 km (77.67 miles), EMSC said.
The US Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the quake.
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
DH Toon | Rupee becomes Asia's worst performer
Perfectly preserved dinosaur was preparing to hatch
First-ever SMS sells for $121,000 in Paris auction
Woman set on fire by neighbour over puppy's name
India among world's top 3 dope violators: WADA report
Indians ordered 115 biryanis per minute in 2021: Report
How livestream shopping works in China
How DiCaprio saved his dogs during 'Don't Look Up'
Nail hygiene amid Omicron scare