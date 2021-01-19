Magnitude 6.4 quake shakes parts of Argentina and Chile

Magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes parts of Argentina and Chile

It struck at a depth of 14 kilometres (nearly nine miles)

AP
AP, Santiago (Chile),
  • Jan 19 2021, 09:37 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2021, 09:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A powerful earthquake struck in northwestern Argentina near the border with Chile, shaking people in both countries, but there were no early reports of damage or injuries.

The US Geological Survey said the quake on late Monday had a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 and its epicentre was 27.6 kilometres (17 miles) southwest of the town of Porcito.

It struck at a depth of 14 kilometres (nearly nine miles).

Earthquake
Argentina
Chile

