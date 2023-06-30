Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes Java, Indonesia

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck off the Indonesian island of Java on Friday evening, the country's geophysics agency (BMKG) said, but there were no immediate reports of casualties and no tsunami warning was issued.
BMKG said the medium-sized quake, which hit at a depth of 25 km (15 miles), was felt in several cities in the region of Yogyakarta as well as east and central Java, Indonesia's most populous island.
A spokesperson for Indonesia's disaster agency, Abdul Muhari, said the agency was assessing damage to houses in the city of Yogyakarta and the Gunung Kidul and Kebumen districts.
Indonesia, in Southeast Asia, straddles the so-called 'Pacific Ring of Fire', a highly active seismic zone where different plates on the Earth's crust meet and set off a large number of earthquakes and volcanoes.
