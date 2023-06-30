Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes Java, Indonesia

Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes Java, Indonesia

A spokesperson for Indonesia's disaster agency, Abdul Muhari, said the agency was assessing damage to houses

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 30 2023, 19:08 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2023, 20:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck off the Indonesian island of Java on Friday evening, the country's geophysics agency (BMKG) said, but there were no immediate reports of casualties and no tsunami warning was issued.

BMKG said the medium-sized quake, which hit at a depth of 25 km (15 miles), was felt in several cities in the region of Yogyakarta as well as east and central Java, Indonesia's most populous island.

A spokesperson for Indonesia's disaster agency, Abdul Muhari, said the agency was assessing damage to houses in the city of Yogyakarta and the Gunung Kidul and Kebumen districts.

Indonesia, in Southeast Asia, straddles the so-called 'Pacific Ring of Fire', a highly active seismic zone where different plates on the Earth's crust meet and set off a large number of earthquakes and volcanoes.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Java
Indonesia
Earthquake
Natural Disasters
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Isolated Russian football risks going backwards

Isolated Russian football risks going backwards

'Microscopic handbag' sold for whopping Rs 51.7 lakh

'Microscopic handbag' sold for whopping Rs 51.7 lakh

Climate nears point of no return as temperatures soar

Climate nears point of no return as temperatures soar

'Housefull 5' to release on Diwali 2024: Akshay Kumar

'Housefull 5' to release on Diwali 2024: Akshay Kumar

Domestic violence to rise as India heats up: Study

Domestic violence to rise as India heats up: Study

Messi's Miami move no holiday, says Martino

Messi's Miami move no holiday, says Martino

Meet Sachin Gupta, the man behind the $4.6 bn IBM deal

Meet Sachin Gupta, the man behind the $4.6 bn IBM deal

Mary Kom named Global Indian Icon at UK-India Awards

Mary Kom named Global Indian Icon at UK-India Awards

Mumbai rains: Traffic hit, local trains slow down

Mumbai rains: Traffic hit, local trains slow down

In Pics | Rahul meets violence-hit people in Manipur

In Pics | Rahul meets violence-hit people in Manipur

 