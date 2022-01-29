Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes Kermadec Islands region: USGS

Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes Kermadec Islands: USGS

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 29 2022, 10:55 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2022, 10:55 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck Kermadec Islands region north of New Zealand, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Friday.

The quake, which was revised from an initial magnitude of 6.6, was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), the USGS said.

The US tsunami warning system said the earthquake is not expected to generate a tsunami.

