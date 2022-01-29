Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes Kermadec Islands region: USGS

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck Kermadec Islands region north of New Zealand, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Friday.
The quake, which was revised from an initial magnitude of 6.6, was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), the USGS said.
The US tsunami warning system said the earthquake is not expected to generate a tsunami.
