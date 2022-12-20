Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes offshore Northern California: US Geological Survey

Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes offshore N California

There was no risk of a tsunami after the quake, the the US tsunami warning system said

Reuters
  Dec 20 2022
  • updated: Dec 20 2022, 16:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of northern California on Tuesday, United States Geological Survey said. The earthquake was at a depth of 16.1km, USGS said, adding that it struck 12km west-southwest of Ferndale, California.

Ferndale, a town of about 15,000 people, is 261 miles (420 km) north of San Francisco and 19.6 miles (31.54km) south of Eureka, California. There was no risk of a tsunami after the quake, the US tsunami warning system said.

