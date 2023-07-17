Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes southern Argentina

Reuters
  • Jul 17 2023, 10:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2023, 10:04 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck the southern Argentine province of Neuquen during the early hours on Monday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

Also Read: Magnitude 7.4 earthquake strikes Alaska Peninsula region, tsunami warning issued

The quake was at a depth of 161 km (100 miles), GFZ said. 

