Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes southern Argentina

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck the southern Argentine province of Neuquen during the early hours on Monday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 161 km (100 miles), GFZ said.
