Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes the Gulf of California

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck the Gulf of California on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake struck at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.

The US Tsunami Warning system said there was no tsunami danger for the U.S. West Coast, British Columbia, or Alaska following the quake.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) pegged the earthquake at a magnitude of 6.3.