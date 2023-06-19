Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes the Gulf of California

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck the Gulf of California on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake struck at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.
The US Tsunami Warning system said there was no tsunami danger for the U.S. West Coast, British Columbia, or Alaska following the quake.
The US Geological Survey (USGS) pegged the earthquake at a magnitude of 6.3.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Bengaluru college demands 2.1% of students' salary
Jallikattu and animal rights
Indian researchers in Arctic, Antarctic to do yoga
'Scam 2003' to premiere on SonyLIV in September
Biryani 'Champions League' to be held in Kolkata, Delhi
Linda Hamilton joins 'Stranger Things' season 5 cast
Kia to launch EV9 that gives 501 km on single charge
'The Archies' trailer takes viewers 'back in time'
Meerut's 12-kg samosa: Eat in 30 mins, win Rs 71K
Heart of Stone: Alia to make Hollywood debut on Aug 11