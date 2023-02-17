Magnitude 6.4 quake strikes Indonesia's Tanimbar islands

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's Tanimbar islands in Maluku province on Thursday, the country's geophysics agency said, adding that there was no tsunami potential.

The agency said the quake's epicentre was at a depth of 97 km (60.27 miles). The epicentre is 543 km southeast of Ambon, the capital of Maluku.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties caused by the quake and spokespersons for Indonesia's disaster agency, the National Agency for Disaster Countermeasure (BNPB), could not immediately be reached for comment.

Indonesia straddles a so-called "Pacific Ring of Fire", a highly active zone seismically, where different plates on the Earth's crust meet, resulting in frequent earthquakes.