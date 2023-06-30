Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Java, Indonesia

The quake was at a depth of 57 km (35 miles), the EMSC said.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 30 2023, 19:08 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2023, 19:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck Java in Indonesia on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

More to follow...

Java
Indonesia
Earthquake
Natural Disasters
World news

