Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes northern Philippines

An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck Mindoro province on the main Luzon island in the Philippines on Thursday, but no major damage or casualties have been reported so far, authorities said.
The quake, which was also felt in the capital Manila and nearby provinces, was at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.21 miles), the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
Also Read | Tremors in parts of north India as magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolts Doda in Jammu & Kashmir
The Philippine seismology agency initially recorded a magnitude 6.2 earthquake, but later revised it to 6.3. It said it expects damage and aftershocks.
Operations of the three elevated railway lines in Manila were stopped due to the earthquake, the transport ministry said.
Ceiling lights were seen shaking at a hotel in one of Manila's business districts where President Ferdinand Marcos Jr was speaking to reporters after attending an international trade forum.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Focus on EVs and solar power integration
Man kills woman over filling water from handpump in MP
Rahane, Shardul rise in ICC Test rankings
Why medieval manuscripts have doodles of snail fights
Deadliest cyclones to have hit India in recent decades
New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram
Yogi 1st CM to cross 25 mn followers on Twitter
Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades
Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism
Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands