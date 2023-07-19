Magnitude 6.5 quake felt in Central America

Magnitude 6.5 quake felt in Central America, no damage reported

The quake was also felt in Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala and Belize

Reuters
Reuters, San Salvador,
  • Jul 19 2023, 08:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2023, 08:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck off El Salvador's Pacific coast at a depth of nearly 70 km (43 miles) on Tuesday evening, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said, with reports indicating it was felt in several nations in Central America.

There were no immediate reports of damage and the earthquake did not trigger a tsunami warning for El Salvador, El Salvador's environment ministry said.

Salvadoran lawmaker Salvador Chacon said on Twitter that checks were being carried out in the coastal city of La Libertad, near the capital San Salvador, although there were no reports of damage from the municipality.

The quake was also felt in Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala and Belize, according to local media and Reuters witnesses.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Central America
Earthquake

Related videos

What's Brewing

‘Barbie’ vs ‘Oppenheimer': Who's the real winner?

‘Barbie’ vs ‘Oppenheimer': Who's the real winner?

Australian man, his dog rescued after months at sea

Australian man, his dog rescued after months at sea

How Mandela went from hero to scapegoat in South Africa

How Mandela went from hero to scapegoat in South Africa

Learning for the future: Adapt pedagogies to age of AI

Learning for the future: Adapt pedagogies to age of AI

Latecomer employee gets notice, blames boss in reply

Latecomer employee gets notice, blames boss in reply

 