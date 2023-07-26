Magnitude 6.8 earthquake hits Port-Olry, Vanuatu

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 26 2023, 19:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2023, 19:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck 83 km (51.57 miles) east of Port-Olry in Vanuatu on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was 10 km below the Earth's surface, USGS said.

The US Tsunami Warning System said there is no tsunami warning after the earthquake. 

Earthquake
United States
World news

