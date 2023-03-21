Magnitude 6.8 earthquake strikes Hindu Kush in Afghanistan: Report

An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said on Tuesday.
The quake was at a depth of 184 km (114 miles), GFZ added.
ANI news agency reported that tremors were felt in the country's capital New Delhi.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Kerala farmers’ many tricks to save crops
No freedom on the horizon for Bangkok's 'mall gorilla'
Global Indian restaurants to serve more millet foods
Long Covid linked with risk of 'face blindness': Study
As population booms, where are India's working women?
A 'disturbing' find on remote island: plastic rocks