Magnitude 6.8 earthquake strikes Hindu Kush in Afghanistan: Report

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 21 2023, 22:49 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2023, 22:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said on Tuesday.

The quake was at a depth of 184 km (114 miles), GFZ added.

ANI news agency reported that tremors were felt in the country's capital New Delhi.

Earthquake
Afghanistan
World news

