Magnitude 7.0 earthquake hits Indonesia

A 7.0-magnitude earthquake was recorded in the sea north of the Indonesian island of Java, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Friday.
The strong quake struck at 4:55 pm local time (0955 GMT), the UGSS said, with Indonesia's geological agency ruling out a tsunami after the epicentre was detected to be at a depth of 594 kilometres.
More to follow...
