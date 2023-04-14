Magnitude 7.0 earthquake hits Indonesia

Magnitude 7.0 earthquake hits Indonesia

This is a developing story...

AFP
AFP, Jakarta,
  • Apr 14 2023, 16:11 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2023, 16:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 7.0-magnitude earthquake was recorded in the sea north of the Indonesian island of Java, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Friday.

The strong quake struck at 4:55 pm local time (0955 GMT), the UGSS said, with Indonesia's geological agency ruling out a tsunami after the epicentre was detected to be at a depth of 594 kilometres.

 

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Earthquake
Indonesia
Jakarta
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

JUICE mission to explore Jupiter’s icy moons

JUICE mission to explore Jupiter’s icy moons

Is Mumbai street food Vada Pav a truly Indian food?

Is Mumbai street food Vada Pav a truly Indian food?

Endangered Rufous-necked Hornbill spotted in Kalimpong

Endangered Rufous-necked Hornbill spotted in Kalimpong

Newfound fossils shed light on bat evolution

Newfound fossils shed light on bat evolution

Art series places B’luru landmarks in US settings

Art series places B’luru landmarks in US settings

DH Toon: As Cong infighting continues in Rajasthan...

DH Toon: As Cong infighting continues in Rajasthan...

How content is customised on social media to woo voters

How content is customised on social media to woo voters

As Earth warms, more droughts suck soil, plants dry

As Earth warms, more droughts suck soil, plants dry

Tigers are thriving. Are forests keeping up?

Tigers are thriving. Are forests keeping up?

 