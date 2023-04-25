7.4 quake hits Indonesia, tsunami warning issued

Magnitude 7.4 earthquake strikes Indonesia, triggers tsunami warning

The quake was at a depth of 20 km (12.43 miles), EMSC said

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 25 2023, 02:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2023, 02:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck west of Indonesia's Sumatra Island on Tuesday, Indonesia's geophysics agency (BMKG) said.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) earlier pegged the quake at 6.9 magnitude.

The quake was at a depth of 20 km (12.43 miles), EMSC said.

The quake triggered a tsunami warning, the country's Meteorological Department added.

Indonesia suffers frequent earthquakes, straddling the so-called "Pacific Ring of Fire," a seismically active zone where different plates of the earth's crust meet.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Indonesia
Indonesia earthquake
Tsunami
Earthquakes
Earthquake

Related videos

What's Brewing

Amid land crunch, China is now promoting sea burials

Amid land crunch, China is now promoting sea burials

Badshah apologises for mentioning Lord Shiva in song

Badshah apologises for mentioning Lord Shiva in song

They were saying farewell: Dhoni on Kolkata crowd

They were saying farewell: Dhoni on Kolkata crowd

'Climate-driven' Malaria spike in Malawi, Pakistan

'Climate-driven' Malaria spike in Malawi, Pakistan

Some iconic moments from Sachin's career

Some iconic moments from Sachin's career

SpaceX rocket leaves crater, damage at Texas base

SpaceX rocket leaves crater, damage at Texas base

 