Magnitude 7.4 earthquake strikes southeast of Loyalty Islands

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 20 2023, 08:23 ist
  • updated: May 20 2023, 08:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

 An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck southeast of Loyalty Islands on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was at a depth of 45 km (27.96 miles), the USGS said.

More details to follow...

World news
Earthquake

