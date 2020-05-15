Main opposition candidate leaves Poland's presidential race

Main oppn candidate leaves Poland's presidential race

AP
AP, Warsaw,
  • May 15 2020, 15:42 ist
  • updated: May 15 2020, 15:42 ist
Civic Platform is expected to name a new candidate to run against the frontrunner, incumbent President Andrzej Duda, and a few other candidates. (Credit: AFP Photo)

The main opposition candidate in Poland's trouble-ridden presidential election said Friday she was quitting the race after her support dropped dramatically.

Center-liberal candidate Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska of the Civic Platform party was at one point seen as a strong contender, but lost almost all support after she called for a boycott of the election held amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Civic Platform is expected to name a new candidate to run against the frontrunner, incumbent President Andrzej Duda, and a few other candidates.

Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski and former foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski have been mentioned as potential new picks.

The election was originally scheduled for last Sunday but was postponed amid coronavirus restrictions and political infighting over how and when to hold the vote.

The new date is still to be announced, but it should fall before late July.

Duda, whose term expires August 6, is seeking reelection with the support of the ruling, right-wing Law and Justice party.

