Mainland China reports 10 new Covid-19 cases down from 17 on August 31

Mainland China reported 10 new Covid-19 cases on August 31, down from 17 reported a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Tuesday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas, marking the 16th consecutive day of no local infections.

The number of new asymptomatic cases rose to 34 from 19 a day earlier. China does not count symptomless coronavirus infections as confirmed cases.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 85,058, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

