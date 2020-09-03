Mainland China reports 11 new Covid-19 cases

Mainland China reported 11 new Covid-19 cases as of September 2, up from eight cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement all of the cases were imported and involved travellers from overseas, marking the 18th consecutive day of no local infections.

The number of new asymptomatic cases fell to 12 from 19 a day earlier. China does not count symptomless patients as confirmed cases.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases now stands at 85,077. The death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.