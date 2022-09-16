Major fire engulfs skyscraper in China's Changsha city

A major fire broke out in a skyscraper in the central Chinese city of Changsha, state media reported Friday, adding that the number of casualties was "currently unknown".
"Thick smoke is spewing from the site, and several dozen floors are burning ferociously," state broadcaster CCTV reported.
This afternoon, the building of China Telecom building in Changsha长沙caught fire, no casualties reported yet, stay safe everyone! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QNnezk2Mxk
— China in Pictures (@tongbingxue) September 16, 2022
