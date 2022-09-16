Major fire engulfs skyscraper in China's Changsha city

'Thick smoke is spewing from the site, and several dozen floors are burning ferociously,' state broadcaster CCTV reported

AFP
AFP, Beijing,
  Sep 16 2022, 14:29 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2022, 14:43 ist
 A major fire broke out in a skyscraper in the central Chinese city of Changsha. Credit: Twitter/@cdzheng

 A major fire broke out in a skyscraper in the central Chinese city of Changsha, state media reported Friday, adding that the number of casualties was "currently unknown".

"Thick smoke is spewing from the site, and several dozen floors are burning ferociously," state broadcaster CCTV reported.

