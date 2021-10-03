Major oil spill washes ashore in California

Major oil spill washes ashore in California, killing wildlife

Beaches were closed to swimming and a local air show was canceled

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 03 2021, 21:02 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2021, 21:02 ist
Oil is seen on the beach in Huntington Beach, California. Credit: AFP Photo

A large oil spill off the California coast began washing ashore at Huntington Beach over the weekend after an oil rig pipeline was breached, leaving dead fish and birds strewn on the sand, local and federal officials said.

An estimated 1,26,000 gallons had spread into an oil slick measuring about 13 square miles since it was first reported on Saturday morning, according to Katrina Foley, the Orange County supervisor.

"The impact to the environment is irreversible," she said in a statement. She said the spill was caused by a breach connected to the Elly oil rig and stretched from the Huntington Beach Pier down to Newport Beach.

Beaches were closed to swimming and a local air show was canceled.

Officials from the US Coast Guard, working with local and state agencies, flew airplanes to assess the spill and had hired contractors to clean it up.

