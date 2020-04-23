'Malaysia committed to safeguarding interests in SCS'

Malaysia committed to safeguarding its interests in South China Sea: Foreign Minister

Reuters
Reuters, Kuala Lumpur,
  • Apr 23 2020, 11:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2020, 11:43 ist
AFP/file photo for representation

Malaysia remains committed to safeguarding its interests and rights in the South China Sea, Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said on Thursday, amid a standoff between Chinese and Malaysian vessels in the disputed waters.

US and Australian warships arrived in the South China Sea this week near an area where a Chinese government survey vessel has been operating close to a drillship contracted by Malaysian state oil company Petronas, regional security sources have said.

Hishammuddin said any disputes should be resolved through peaceful means.

"While international law guarantees the freedom of navigation, the presence of warships and vessels in the South China Sea has the potential to increase tensions that in turn may result in miscalculations which may affect peace, security and stability in the region," Hishammuddin said in a statement.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Malaysia
China
South China Sea
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

I do feel afraid: Workers disinfect COVID-19 hotspots

I do feel afraid: Workers disinfect COVID-19 hotspots

Smog back in China after air improved due to lockdowns

Smog back in China after air improved due to lockdowns

As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner

As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner

Here's why these two AP districts are COVID-19 free

Here's why these two AP districts are COVID-19 free

'Migrant worker remittances to fall 20% amid COVID-19'

'Migrant worker remittances to fall 20% amid COVID-19'

2019 was Europe's hottest year ever: EU

2019 was Europe's hottest year ever: EU

Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'

Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'

Bengaluru may see second coronavirus wave: Study

Bengaluru may see second coronavirus wave: Study

Karnataka to partially relax lockdown from April 23

Karnataka to partially relax lockdown from April 23

India running out of oil storage space as demand falls

India running out of oil storage space as demand falls

 