Malaysia parliament approves law to remove mandatory death penalty

Reuters
Reuters, Kuala Lumpur,
  • Apr 03 2023, 14:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2023, 14:55 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Malaysia's parliament on Monday approved legal reforms to remove the mandatory death penalty, trim the number of offences punishable by death, and abolish natural-life prison sentences.

Under the amendments passed, alternatives to the death penalty include whipping and imprisonment of between 30 to 40 years - replacing all previous provisions that call for imprisonment for the duration of the offender's natural life.

Malaysia has had a moratorium on executions since 2018.

Malaysia
DEATH PENALTY
World news

