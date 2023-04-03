Malaysia parliament approves law to remove mandatory death penalty

Malaysia's parliament on Monday approved legal reforms to remove the mandatory death penalty, trim the number of offences punishable by death, and abolish natural-life prison sentences.
Under the amendments passed, alternatives to the death penalty include whipping and imprisonment of between 30 to 40 years - replacing all previous provisions that call for imprisonment for the duration of the offender's natural life.
Malaysia has had a moratorium on executions since 2018.
