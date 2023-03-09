Malaysian ex-PM Muhyiddin arrested, faces graft charges

The anti-graft agency said Muhyiddin will face several charges related to alleged abuse and money laundering linked to govt projects awarded under his rule

AP, Putrajya (Malaysia),
  • Mar 09 2023, 15:44 ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2023, 15:47 ist
Former prime minister of Malaysia and Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Muhyiddin Yassin waves as he arrives at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters to give a statement over allegations that his party misused public funds meant to fight Covid-19 in Putrajaya. Credit: AFP Photo

Malaysia's former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has been arrested and will be brought to court to face corruption charges, the anti-graft agency said Thursday.

Muhyiddin, who led Malaysia from March 2020 until August 2021, will be the country's second leader to be indicted after leaving office.

Ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak was hit with multiple graft charges after he lost in the 2018 general elections, and began a 12-year jail term in August after losing his final appeal in the first of several trials.

The anti-graft agency said Muhyiddin will face several charges Friday related to alleged abuse and money laundering linked to government projects awarded under his rule.

Muhyiddin, 75, went to the anti-graft agency earlier Thursday to answer questions for the second time in three weeks.

He was first questioned in February over the award of projects, including Covid-19 economic aid programs.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who took power after November's general elections, had ordered a review of government projects approved by past administrations for allegedly not following the rules.

Two senior leaders from Muhyiddin's Bersatu party were also recently charged with graft.

The anti-graft agency froze Bersatu's bank accounts for investigations into alleged illegal proceedings.

Muhyiddin, who leads a strong Islamic-dominated opposition, has denied any wrongdoing and accused Anwar's government of trying to crush the opposition ahead of state elections.

Muhyiddin Yassin
World news
Malaysia

