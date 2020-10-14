Malaysian king postpones meetings due to coronavirus curbs

Malaysian king postpones meetings due to Covid-19 curbs

Reuters
Reuters, Kuala Lumpur,
  • Oct 14 2020, 15:45 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2020, 16:02 ist
Malaysia's King Al-Sultan Abdullah. Credit: AFP Photo

Malaysia's King Al-Sultan Abdullah has postponed all meetings scheduled for the next two weeks due to coronavirus curbs, a senior palace official said on Wednesday, as opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim bids to replace Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Anwar met the king on Tuesday to prove he has a "convincing" parliamentary majority to form a new government.

The king had been scheduled to meet top leaders from key political parties to verify support for Anwar, but all appointments have been postponed due to a two-week partial lockdown in the capital city of Kuala Lumpur and the state of Selangor which took effect on Wednesday, palace comptroller Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said.

New dates will only be decided after the curbs are lifted, Ahmad Fadil said.

Malaysia
Coronavirus
COVID-19

