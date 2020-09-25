Malaysian king will not grant audience due to health concerns

Malaysia king not to hold meetings over health concerns

Reuters
Reuters, Kuala Lumpur,
  • Sep 25 2020, 15:37 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2020, 17:51 ist
Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah. Credit: Reuters Photo

Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah will not be granting an audience to anyone for a week as he is under observation at a hospital, a palace official said on Friday, amid a bid by opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim to form a new government.

Anwar was scheduled to meet with the king on Tuesday but the appointment had to be cancelled as the king was unwell and had to be taken to a hospital.

The king plays a largely ceremonial role in Malaysia but he could appoint a prime minister who in his view is likely to command a majority in parliament. He could also dissolve parliament and trigger elections on the premier's advice.

"His Majesty has been advised by his doctors to remain at (hospital) for seven days for observation. So until then, he will not have any meetings," palace comptroller Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin told Reuters.

