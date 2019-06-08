Maldives confers country's highest honour on PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the Maldives' highest honour "Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen" on Saturday in recognition of his key role in strengthening the longstanding bilateral ties.

The prestigious award was presented to Modi by President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih during a ceremony here at the President's office, as part of the Prime Minister's two-day state visit to the Maldives.

"Highest honour. PM Narendra Modi was conferred with the Nishan Izzudeen award in recognition of his role in strengthening the India-Maldives relationship and for being a close friend of the Maldives," External Affair Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

"The Most Honourable Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen" is the Maldives' highest honour accorded to foreign dignitaries," Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid said on Twitter.

Prime Minister Modi was conferred with the award by the Maldivian government in recognition of the many services he has performed to cement the longstanding, amicable ties between our two countries, External Affair Ministry said in a statement.

The award was given to the Prime Minister for the assistance the Indian government continues to provide to the Maldives under Modi's stewardship, it said.

Some of the recipients of the prestigious award have been Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip, Louis Mountbatten, 1st Earl Mountbatten of Burma, former President of South Korea Chun Doo Hwan, former Secretary General of the Commonwealth Shridath Surendranath Ramphal, Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia and President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas.

Modi arrived in the Maldives on his first foreign visit after re-election as Prime Minister to strengthen the bilateral ties, reflecting the importance India attaches to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

He said on Friday that India considers the Maldives as a valued partner with whom it shares deep bonds of history and culture. The prime minister visited the Maldives in November to attend President Solih's swearing-in ceremony.

The relations between India and the Maldives deteriorated after the then President Abdulla Yameen imposed emergency on February 5 last year. However, ties were back on track under Solih's presidency.

Modi's visit demonstrates the priority that India attaches to the SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) doctrine.