Maldives reopens for tourists after over 3 months of lockdown

Maldives on Wednesday announced the reopening of its borders for tourists amidst the Covid-19 pandemic and said the country is a safe destination.

Maldives has reopened its borders for international visitors and has commenced 'safe tourism', Maldives Marketing & Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) said.

"Today we have opened our borders and we started tourism after over three months of lockdown," MMPRC Managing Director Thoyyib Mohamed said in a digital press conference.

The government and private sector have worked over the last few months on preparations to ensure high safety and hygiene standards for travellers in the new normal, he added.

"We are looking into working in partnership with stakeholders in rebuilding tourism. A big component of our recovery plan will be working with stakeholders such as airlines, tour operators, local stakeholders and maintaining brand visibility mainly through campaigns on digital platforms," Mohamed said.

Maldives' Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulla Shahid said, "Responding to Covid-19 has been tough, but we always knew that we will come back stronger...".

Maldives is opening its borders for tourists today because it is a safe tourist destination. It is a safe place for people to work, he added.

Maldives' Minister of Health Abdulla Ameen said all health and safety measures have been put in place for the safety of the visitors.

MMPRC is the national tourism office of the Maldives responsible for carrying out activities to promote the country as the most preferred island destination of the world.