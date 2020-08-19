Mali’s President resigns after being arrested in military coup

The president of Mali resigned late Tuesday hours after he was arrested by military officers who staged a coup following months of protests, further destabilizing a West African country that has been battling a violent insurgency.

President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta went on state television around midnight and said that the national assembly and the government would be dissolved as a consequence of his departure. He and his prime minister, Boubou Cissé, had been arrested along with other government officials earlier in the day.

“For seven years I had the happiness and the joy of trying to straighten out this country,” Keïta said, wearing a white cap and robes, his speech muffled by a surgical mask. “I don’t want any blood to be shed to keep me in my position.”

The rebellion came amid a growing protest movement driven by charges that Keïta had stolen a parliamentary election in March and installed his own candidates. Demonstrators have also been angered by the government’s failure to address corruption and the violence that has plagued the country for eight years.

Mali has been in crisis since 2012 when rebels and jihadis took control of the country’s north.

Led by a coalition of politicians, civil society leaders and a popular imam, Mahmoud Dicko, Malians had risen up to demand Keïta’s resignation, descending by the thousands onto Bamako’s streets. In mid-June, security forces shot and killed at least 11 protesters in violence that further drove the protest movement.

The turmoil represented a sharp change in fortunes for the once-popular Keïta, who won a landslide election in 2013 in the wake of a military coup.

The arrests were confirmed Tuesday evening by one of Keïta’s former bodyguards, Ali “Banou” Mariko.

They were taken to a military camp in Kati, 10 miles outside Bamako, where the mutiny began early Tuesday, Mariko said.

ECOWAS, the union of West African nations, issued a statement asking for sanctions to be imposed on the coup plotters, suspending the country from all its decision-making bodies and closing the land and air borders with Mali. ECOWAS said it would send a delegation to Mali.