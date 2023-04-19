Man arrested after bathing in rhino pen at NZ zoo

Man arrested after bathing in rhino pen at New Zealand zoo

Social media footage of the incident in Auckland Zoo showed the man floating on his back, before washing his face and rinsing his hair

AFP
AFP, Wellington,
  • Apr 19 2023, 13:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2023, 13:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man was arrested at a New Zealand zoo on Wednesday after he broke into an enclosure and took a leisurely bath in a moat next to "startled" rhinos and antelopes.

Social media footage of the incident in Auckland Zoo showed the man floating on his back, before washing his face and rinsing his hair.

The enclosure is home to rhinos and nyalas, a breed of spiral-horned antelope.

The animals "were understandably startled by the intruder", an Auckland Zoo spokesperson said.

Also Read | Rhino count in Kaziranga inflated, claims RTI activist; authorities deny

The man was said to be in the water "for a number of minutes" before responding to instructions by zoo staff to get out of the moat and return to the visitor's path.

He was escorted off the premises and handed to the police.

Zoo director Kevin Buley said he was "very relieved" that there were no injuries to the animals or visitors of the zoo as a result of the incident.

"We hope that the man involved gets the help and support that he very clearly needs," he added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

New Zealand
World news
Rhinos
Rhino

Related videos

What's Brewing

New Zealand cat-killing competition axed after backlash

New Zealand cat-killing competition axed after backlash

India to have 2.9 mn more people than China by mid-2023

India to have 2.9 mn more people than China by mid-2023

Why it’s time to adopt an animal conscious approach

Why it’s time to adopt an animal conscious approach

World premiere of 'Adipurush' at Tribeca Film Festival

World premiere of 'Adipurush' at Tribeca Film Festival

Maximum 13,000 pilgrims to visit Kedarnath every day

Maximum 13,000 pilgrims to visit Kedarnath every day

Kim Jong Un orders launch of military spy satellite

Kim Jong Un orders launch of military spy satellite

 