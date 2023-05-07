Man arrested after killing 7 with car in Texas

Man arrested after killing 7 pedestrians with car in Brownsville, Texas

The crash occurred at 8:30 am local time near Ozanam Center, a shelter for migrants and homeless

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 07 2023, 23:36 ist
  • updated: May 07 2023, 23:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Seven people were killed on Sunday when a car ran into pedestrians in Brownsville, Texas, and a male suspect was in custody, local television stations reported.

The crash occurred at 8:30 am local time near Ozanam Center, a shelter for migrants and homeless, said CBS 4 and NBC 23 affiliates, citing Lieutenant Martin Sandoval of the Brownsville Police Department.

Some migrants were among the dead, Sandoval said in an on-camera interview with Fox News.

Read | After latest shooting, Biden urges Congress to ban assault weapons

"We are doing an investigation in forms of intoxication to see if he was intoxicated at the time of the accident," said Sandoval, who referred to the Ozanam Center as a homeless shelter.

The border city of Brownsville is one of the places that expects an influx of migrants when Covid-era restrictions under Title 42 expire on Thursday. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
United States
Texas
Car accident
Accident

Related videos

What's Brewing

Aamir Khan in Nepal for vipassana meditation programme

Aamir Khan in Nepal for vipassana meditation programme

IAEA worries grow over Ukraine nuclear plant safety

IAEA worries grow over Ukraine nuclear plant safety

Amid violence, Manipuri film 'Ishanou' gets Cannes nod

Amid violence, Manipuri film 'Ishanou' gets Cannes nod

Lucknow airport's 'virtual room' to clear hand baggage

Lucknow airport's 'virtual room' to clear hand baggage

Peanut butter is liquid – physics of unexpected fluids

Peanut butter is liquid – physics of unexpected fluids

Only these CMs have completed a full-term in Karnataka

Only these CMs have completed a full-term in Karnataka

Vietnam reports record-high temperature

Vietnam reports record-high temperature

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 delayed amid writers' strike

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 delayed amid writers' strike

Pune's cake artist breaks own record with 200 kg icing

Pune's cake artist breaks own record with 200 kg icing

AI takeover claim fuels Hollywood writers' strike

AI takeover claim fuels Hollywood writers' strike

 