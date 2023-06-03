Man climbing Mount Rainier in US dies near summit

Man climbing Mount Rainier in US dies near summit

National Park Service officials said Friday that Brian Harper, of Bremerton, collapsed about 7.30 am Wednesday near the top of the 4,402-metre mountain

AP
AP, Mount Rainier National Park, US,
  • Jun 03 2023, 09:25 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2023, 11:57 ist
Mount Rainer. Credit: Twitter/@MountRainierNPS

A Washington state man who was trying to summit Mount Rainier this week collapsed and died near the top of the mountain in the national park, officials said.

National Park Service officials said Friday that Brian Harper, of Bremerton, collapsed about 7.30 am Wednesday near the top of the 4,402-metre mountain while on a guided climb led by Alpine Ascents International.

Also Read: Heavy rain triggers evacuation warnings in Japan

Guides could not detect a pulse and CPR on the 41-year-old was unsuccessful, officials said.

Climbing guides with Alpine Ascents and Rainier Mountaineering worked with National Park Service climbing and aviation rangers to bring Harper's body down from the summit.

Weather conditions were "finally favourable" for a park helicopter to complete the mission around 10.30 am Thursday, an official said.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner will determine a cause of death. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
United States
Mountaineering

Related videos

What's Brewing

Autos are a window to urban disorder

Autos are a window to urban disorder

‘Mongolian Rhapsody’ surfaces a good 48 years on

‘Mongolian Rhapsody’ surfaces a good 48 years on

NCERT textbook revisions and controversies under BJP

NCERT textbook revisions and controversies under BJP

Navalny taunts Russian prison with bizarre requests

Navalny taunts Russian prison with bizarre requests

Duo sells Rs 20 tea from Rs 70 lakh Audi in Mumbai

Duo sells Rs 20 tea from Rs 70 lakh Audi in Mumbai

Tongue's family friend wins 14-yr-old bet on cricketer

Tongue's family friend wins 14-yr-old bet on cricketer

 