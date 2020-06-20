Man convicted of terror ties faces charges in Mumbai attacks

Man convicted of terror ties faces Mumbai attack charge

PTI
PTI, Washington,
  • Jun 20 2020, 09:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2020, 10:05 ist
He was rearrested following an extradition request by India, where he is a declared fugitive, they said. Credit: Reuters Photo

Pakistan-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana has been rearrested in Los Angeles on an extradition request by India for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack in which 166 people were killed, according to the US prosecutors.

Rana, 59, was recently released from jail on compassionate ground after he told a US court that he has tested positive for the COVID-19.

He was rearrested following an extradition request by India, where he is a declared fugitive, they said.

Rana made an initial court appearance on June 11. On Friday, US District Judge Jacqueline Chooljian in the US District Court Central District of California scheduled his bond hearing for June 30. His attorney has been asked to submit his plea by June 22 and the federal government’s response is due by June 26.

