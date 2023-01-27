Man in court over alleged plot to bomb UK air base

AFP
AFP, London,
  Jan 27 2023, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2023, 22:40 ist

A 27-year-old student nurse from northern England appeared in court Friday charged with terrorism after allegedly being found with a pressure cooker bomb intended to attack an air base.

Prosecutors told the court that Mohammad Farooq, 27, had carried out "hostile reconnaissance" of a Yorkshire Royal Air Force (RAF) base earlier this month with the intent of carrying out a "lone wolf" attack.

Farooq, who was allegedly inspired by radical Islam, was said to have built a viable bomb made from a pressure cooker, 13.7 kilograms (30 pounds) of a homemade low-explosive mixture, and a length of fuse.

He was arrested last Friday at the Leeds hospital where he worked and appeared before London's Westminster Magistrates' court via video-link, wearing a grey tracksuit.

Farooq, who is charged with one count of engaging in conduct with the intention of committing acts of terrorism, spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth.

He also faces a charge of possessing an explosive substance and a further count of possessing an imitation firearm.

"An extensive and thorough investigation has led to the charges brought," said Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley, head of counter-terrorism policing in the region.

"These enquiries have confirmed our initial assessment that this was an isolated incident."

