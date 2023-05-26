Man hugs Olaf Scholz; breach under investigation

Man joins VIP convoy, hugs German chancellor; security breach under investigation

Nobody was hurt in the incident but an investigation into the security breach has been launched

AP
AP, Berlin,
  • May 26 2023, 13:44 ist
  • updated: May 26 2023, 14:32 ist
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Credit: AFP Photo

German police have been left red-faced after a member of the public was able to slip into a VIP convoy for Chancellor Olaf Scholz and then give him a hearty hug as he prepared to board a plane at Frankfurt Airport.

Tabloid newspaper Bild reported Friday that Scholz's bodyguards only realised their mistake later, and chased the man down.

Scholz's office confirmed the incident, which happened late Wednesday as Scholz made his way back to Berlin following a celebration for the 25th anniversary of the European Central Bank.

Nobody was hurt in the incident but an investigation into the security breach has been launched.

World news
Germany
Olaf Scholz
Security Breach

