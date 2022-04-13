Man who murdered UK lawmaker Amess sentenced to life in prison: Report

A "fanatical Islamist" inspired by Islamic State was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday for the murder of veteran British lawmaker David Amess by knifing him to death in a frenzied attack in a church where he was meeting voters, Sky reported.
Ali Harbi Ali, 26, a British citizen and son of a former media adviser to a prime minister of Somalia, repeatedly stabbed Amess last October for what he said was revenge for the lawmaker's support for airstrikes on Syria.
Sky News said Ali had been given a whole life term, which means there is no minimum term set by the judge, and he will never be considered for release.
Ali was on Monday found guilty of murder and preparation of terrorism at London's Old Bailey court after the jury took less than half an hour to reach a verdict.
