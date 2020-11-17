Many thousands suffering from long Covid-19: UK

Many thousands suffering from long Covid-19, UK health minister says

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 17 2020, 00:19 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2020, 00:19 ist
Representative image/Credit: AFP Photo

Many thousands of people in Britain are suffering from "long Covid-19", ongoing illness after contracting the coronavirus, health minister Matt Hancock said on Monday.

"We've already seen the serious impact that long Covid can have on people's quality of life, even the fit and the young, symptoms like fatigue and breathlessness, muscle pain and neurological problems, long after they first had the virus," Hancock told a media conference.

"And we know that long Covid affects thousands of people, many thousands of people," he added, saying England would have a network of 40 clinics to deal with long COVID by the end of the month.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

UK
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Glover to be 1st Black crew member on Space Station

Glover to be 1st Black crew member on Space Station

Ancient God's bust found during Athens sewage works

Ancient God's bust found during Athens sewage works

Who got what in Nitish Kumar's cabinet?

Who got what in Nitish Kumar's cabinet?

Zoom dysmorphia: Plastic surgeries up during WFH

Zoom dysmorphia: Plastic surgeries up during WFH

 