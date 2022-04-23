Russian officials 'thwart' Mariupol evacuation

Mariupol evacuation 'thwarted' by Russian forces

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • Apr 23 2022, 22:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2022, 22:36 ist

An attempted Ukrainian evacuation of civilians from the shattered city of Mariupol, where many remain trapped, was "thwarted" by Russian forces on Saturday, a city official said.

"The evacuation was thwarted," Mariupol city official Petro Andryushchenko said on Telegram, adding that around 200 residents had gathered at the evacuation meeting point announced by Kyiv, but Russian forces "dispersed" them.

He claimed others were told to board buses headed to places controlled by Russia.

World news
Ukraine
Russia

