Mariupol evacuation 'thwarted' by Russian forces

An attempted Ukrainian evacuation of civilians from the shattered city of Mariupol, where many remain trapped, was "thwarted" by Russian forces on Saturday, a city official said.
"The evacuation was thwarted," Mariupol city official Petro Andryushchenko said on Telegram, adding that around 200 residents had gathered at the evacuation meeting point announced by Kyiv, but Russian forces "dispersed" them.
He claimed others were told to board buses headed to places controlled by Russia.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Can better furniture make you a better worker?
Johnny Depp's wild testimony, cross-examination
Ravi wins hat-trick of Asian Championship gold medals
History in a grain of rice
'Present': A gift from Mother Nature
Karnataka: Now, citizens can survey land on their own
Iraq exhibits restored art pillaged after 2003 invasion
The push to remake Japan's cherry blossom season
What explains the craze for masala films?
How one Ukraine family fled besieged Mariupol on foot